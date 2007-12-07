EVE Online Windows XP Boot Bug Squashed

Developer CCP has addressed the minor snafu that was causing Trinity, the latest update for its MMO EVE Online, to overwrite an important boot file required by Windows XP systems.

Here's the word from CCP:

Shortly after the deployment of the update, CCP became aware of an issue involving the Premium graphics content download whereby a small percentage of our users may have been affected and now need to make repairs to system files. We immediately set to work to identify the cause and resolve it. A new build is now available and is safe for all users to download and install.

If you've already gone and installed the patch, CCP has a page up with instructions on how to rectify the problem.

EVE Online Installer Fixed [Blue's News]