Examining Blade Runner's Influence On Gaming

1UP are running a nice feature on Blade Runner, and the influence Ridley Scott's sci-fi classic has, with its bleak urban landscape and exploration of humanity, had on videogames and their settings. While some of the examples drawn seem a bit of a stretch (FFVII, Flashback), others like Kojima's Snatcher and Manhunter make a lot more sense. Worth a read if, like me, you scored the collectors box set of the re-release for Christmas and have Blade Runner on the brain.
