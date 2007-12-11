Excite Your Office Colleagues With A Wii Whiteboard Marker

Johnny Lee's a smart kid. First he shows us how we can use our Wiis to track finger movements ala Minority Report, now he's showing us something even more exciting: how to use the Wii Remote as a whiteboard marker. OK, it doesn't sound that exciting, but free up a few minutes from your busy modern lifestyles to watch this clip and you'll see it actually has some serious potential.
