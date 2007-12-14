Extended Disgaea 3 Trailer Of Power

If I could be called a fanboy of anything, Disgaea is that something, to the point where I would proudly pay $US 30 for a game called "Etna Sits On Your Screen And Blinks Every Now And Then". Luckily for me, Nippon Ichi hasn't figured this out yet, and still insists on releasing full games with 9,999 levels of adorable strategy RPG goodness. The announcer in this extended Japanese trailer for Disgaea 3 shares my enthusiasm. If I ever learn to speak fluent Japanese I will be terribly disappointed if I don't sound exactly like him. As it stands I actually plan on importing the game when it comes out late next month, and then bugging the hell out of Ashcraft for translations every couple of minutes.