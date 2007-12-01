Fable 2 Gets Leafy Release Target

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

lasereyesmoly.jpgRemember that Eurogamer chat with Fable creator Peter Molyneux I told you about on Monday? You didn't? Great. Sometimes it feels like I'm writing to a wall here. Luckily for all of us, Eurogamer has seen fit to reveal some of Peter's comments to the world at large, with the most interesting being a target release date for Fable 2: This Time There's A Dog.

"Late 2008. Maybe when the leaves have a slight brownish tinge - but are still on the trees, if you see what I mean."

What kind of answer is that? Is that European leaves? U.S. leaves? What kind of climate are we talking about? *looks out window* Brown leaves on trees! Could it be now? While I try to contact an arborologist, hit the link below to see some of Molyneux's other comments, including hints on Lionhead's other project, his console of choice, and his preferred choice of super-power, which is not laser eyes. Some visionary. Hmph.

Fable 2 in late 2008 - Molyneux [Eurogamer]

  • amassingham @a|A

    Oh don't worry, we're listening! Or at least *I* am.

    Brown Tree's eh ?
    I guess this means Australia will get a perminately delayed release date. I mean, how many deciduous trees do you have in YOUR garden ?

    0
  • Eli Guest

    He's talking about Autumn. You know, when the leaves become all brown and yellow and orange and pretty?

    0

