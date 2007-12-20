FF I & II PSP Dated For Europe

If you really wanted them, you'd have already bought them. Square Enix has announced the European release date for the PSP remakes of the first two Final Fantasy games. Previous slated for a general Q1 2008 release, they've narrowed it down to the 24 hour period the calendar likes to call February 8th. The remake of the first game is probably the best time I've had playing it since the original on the NES, with the updated graphics and snazzy wide screen presentation adding a protective layer of freshness that keeps the antiquated gamelpay from going stale.

As I mentioned previously, the beauty of the region-free PSP pretty much steals the wind from this announcement's sails. As I discovered when the Europe-only version of Tales of Eternia was released, importers are your friends, and I'm sure the English-speaking Europeans already jumped on these. Good news for those who don't read English perhaps, but then they wouldn't understand this post anyway.