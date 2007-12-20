FF I & II PSP Dated For Europe

If you really wanted them, you'd have already bought them. Square Enix has announced the European release date for the PSP remakes of the first two Final Fantasy games. Previous slated for a general Q1 2008 release, they've narrowed it down to the 24 hour period the calendar likes to call February 8th. The remake of the first game is probably the best time I've had playing it since the original on the NES, with the updated graphics and snazzy wide screen presentation adding a protective layer of freshness that keeps the antiquated gamelpay from going stale.
As I mentioned previously, the beauty of the region-free PSP pretty much steals the wind from this announcement's sails. As I discovered when the Europe-only version of Tales of Eternia was released, importers are your friends, and I'm sure the English-speaking Europeans already jumped on these. Good news for those who don't read English perhaps, but then they wouldn't understand this post anyway.
RELIVE THE BIRTH OF A PHENOMENON WITH FINAL FANTASY & FINAL FANTASY II
London (19th December 2007) - Square Enix Ltd., the publisher of Square Enix® interactive entertainment products in Europe and other PAL territories, today announces that FINAL FANTASY® and FINAL FANTASY II will both be released in the UK and across all PAL territories on 8th February, 2008 on the PSP® (PlayStation® Portable) system.
Experience the classic gameplay, captivating storylines and unforgettable characters that gave birth to the FINAL FANTASY phenomenon. Completely re-mastered exclusively for PSP, FINAL FANTASY and FINAL FANTASY II are the definitive versions of the epic games that established the biggest RPG brand in the world.
These new editions feature redrawn graphics and character art, exclusive all-new dungeons, full 16:9 widescreen visuals and an updated camera view that gives players a new perspective on these two timeless classics that defined the RPG genre.
John Yamamoto, president and chief executive officer of Square Enix Ltd. comments, "FINAL FANTASY and FINAL FANTASY II represent the foundations of the Square Enix success story. They are the first two imaginative steps in the long and distinguished history of the FINAL FANTASY franchise. With these beautiful new versions, fans can now experience the origins of FINAL FANTASY wherever they go."
