FIFA 08 Is Britain's First Million-Seller

fifa08.jpgSure, Britain's not as big a market as the US or Japan. Still pretty big, though. Big enough for a game to have sold a million units at retail in 2007, which is exactly what FIFA 08 has done, beating out other likely candidates such as Halo 3 and...oh, I don't know, Pro Evo, and probably FIFA 07 to be the first to do so. In patting themselves on the back, EA reckon the feat was achieved thanks to a bunch of bullet-point features implemented for this year's edition, as well as *ahem* "gameplay issues" affecting their competitor. That'd be Pro Evo, then. Cheeky sods.

