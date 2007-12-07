FIFA Street 3 Brings Ball Juggling To The DS

The latest version of EA's FIFA Street series, which is like NFL or NBA Street only for soccer-loving weirdos, is getting a tiny handheld sidekick when the game releases for the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 early next year. The Nintendo DS is getting its own version of arcade-flavored street football, featuring an all new touch screen control system that lets you control all aspects of your team's performance with buttons and a tiny plastic stick. The DS version of the game features a special African stage exclusive to the handheld, as well as an exclusive mini-game called Kick Ups that will help you practice your ball juggling skills. In order to keep a straight face and avoid saying something completely offensive, I'll just let you folks continue ride that train of thought into the comments section.

EA'S FIFA STREET 3 TURNS GLOBAL FOOTBALL ICONS INTO ACTION HEROES FOR THE NINTENDO DS

Intuitive, New Touch Skills Control System Uses Stylus to Perform Over-the-Top Moves

CHERTSEY, UK., - December 6, 2007 - Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: ERTS) today announced that FIFA Street 3 is in development for the Nintendo DS™. The newest iteration of the street football arcade series will debut on the Nintendo DS with a new look that turns the game's global football icons into stylized action heroes. This game features an intuitive Touch Screen control system using the stylus that enables you to easily perform over-the-top trick moves, passes and shots. FIFA Street 3 is scheduled to ship to stores under the EA SPORTS BIG™ brand early next year, the same time the game becomes available on the Xbox 360™ video game and entertainment system and PLAYSTATION®3 computer entertainment system.

FIFA Street 3 creates a fast-paced and larger-than-life arcade football experience which places the game's biggest stars in exotic locales around the world. Featuring the world's best players representing 18 of the top international teams, each player has been rendered into a stylized caricature with heroic qualities.

With the all new FIFA Street 3 Touch Screen control scheme you can control all aspects of your team's performance from passing and shooting to more advanced moves like juggling, headers and bicycle kicks. Use the stylus and simple button controls to seamlessly combine moves together between players to execute rewarding combos - providing you with tons of different ways to showcase your street skills. Fill up your Gamebreaker bar and trigger Touch Screen controlled team trick moments to increase your chances of scoring a goal.

FIFA Street 3 on the Nintendo DS features an exclusive mini-game called Kick Ups that will challenge you to keep the ball in the air and test your ball juggling skills.

Build your team around your favourite player in Street Challenge Mode, and then take them from Pretender to Legendary status by completing challenges, developing Team Chemistry, improving your Reputation and unlocking balls, kits and a few surprises. Take your team to the urban playgrounds of South America, the rooftops in Asia, the streets of Europe, or a special location in Africa exclusive to the Nintendo DS.

Take your football heroes to the streets and experience the revolution in street football. FIFA Street 3 is rated "E" for Everyone and 3+ by PEGI.