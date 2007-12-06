Final Fantasy IV Remake Trailer Dazzles

Oh course it does! It's mostly cut scenes. Still, here ya go: The new Final Fantasy IV for the DS trailer. The game is being developed by Matrix Software, who was also being the Final Fantasy III remake. From the footage, looks like they've done another fine job of enhancing one of Square's (and gaming's) best RPGs.
