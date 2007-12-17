The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Final Fantasy IV Trading Arts Mini Figs Arrive

ffiv_mini_trading_arts_w.jpg For those of you looking for some last minute little holiday gifts of the Final Fantasy sort, the new set of Final Fantasy IV Trading Arts Mini Figs have arrived on SCSX. Figures will be sold by the case for $US 39.99 plus shipping. Each case contains nine figures in "blind boxes" but NCSX claims that each one will contain a complete set of figures plus three duplicates. It might be iffy actually getting these in time for the holiday, but a late Final Fantasy figure set is better than no Final Fantasy figure set. NCSX's description of the figures made me laugh...

Six recognisable characters are featured in the set including the ebon-armored Cain Highwood, the gruff Cid Pollendina, and the strangely effeminate Cecil Harvey.

Strangely effeminate? Doesn't that pretty much sum up every male Final Fantasy character ever created?

Final Fantasy IV Trading Arts Mini Fig Set [NCSX, thanks Jeremy]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles