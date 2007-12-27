The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Final Fantasy WiiWare Trailer

Here's a new trailer for Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles: The Little King & the Promised Land, which around we prefer to call Final Fantasy WiiWare. It's easier on all of us. It's certainly looking nice, but if anyone out there knows how the hell that's all supposed to fit on a tiny WiiWare download, we're all ears.

Comments

  • rekuhs @Ben

    Maybe it'll be like Tomb Raider on the 360, where you need Legend to play the downloaded Anniversary.
    For this you might need to have FFCC: The Crystal Bearers...??

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles