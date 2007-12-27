Here's a new trailer for Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles: The Little King & the Promised Land, which around we prefer to call Final Fantasy WiiWare. It's easier on all of us. It's certainly looking nice, but if anyone out there knows how the hell that's all supposed to fit on a tiny WiiWare download, we're all ears.
Final Fantasy WiiWare Trailer
Maybe it'll be like Tomb Raider on the 360, where you need Legend to play the downloaded Anniversary.
For this you might need to have FFCC: The Crystal Bearers...??