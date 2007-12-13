Final Fight's Poison: The Final Word On Gender

There still seems to be a bit of gender confusion surrounding what's exactly tucked away in the denim short shorts of Capcom's mysterious female fighter Poison, fan art notwithstanding. She first appeared in the 1989 arcade game Final Fight but was removed from the Super Nintendo conversion, as someone seemingly disapproved of the piledriving of women in tank tops. Rumors swirled that Capcom attempted to justify her inclusion in the game by revealing that she was actually a he, citing the kosher nature of man on man violence. But we never got a clear answer.

When we finally got a better look at Poison in the infamous Final Fight Revenge—who pole dances in the Saturn fighter—and later in Street Fighter III: Double Impact as Hugo's sidekick, the long-legged street thug couldn't have appeared more womanly. Still, we had our suspicions. Fortunately, we can now put the rumours to rest. Street Fighter IV producer Yoshinori Ono tells EGM in its latest issue "In North America, Poison is officially a post-op transsexual". Well, that clears that up.

"But in Japan, she simply tucks her business away in order to look like a girl," Ono adds. Oh. Well, I suppose there's always Roxy.

So, there you go. Official word that is sure to be popular trivia at your next cocktail party. Hope it doesn't ruin you on that new Poison PVC figure you may have just been shipped.