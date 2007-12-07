Finally, MAME On Your Oscilloscope

Jaded types may have grown weary of feats of emulation by this point, having seen MAME on their cameras, iPhones and dinner table, but seeing the multiple arcade machine emulator on an oscilloscope has to elicit something more than a "meh", right? I mean, it's Star Wars Arcade, people. There's even video of this achievement.
