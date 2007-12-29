First Footage Of Street Fighter IV

Here it is, kids—Street Fighter IV in motion. The 1UP Show crew visited Capcom and chatted it up with the producer Yoshinori Ono to learn all about the fourth game proper in the twenty year old Street Fighter franchise. You'll maybe want to skip to about 3:30 in for your first taste of SFIV video, but expect to see plenty more after that. The clip runs a good twenty minutes, so make yourself comfortable.