First Pics of Resident Evil: Degeneration

Playstation Universe has gotten their hands on some images from the upcoming CGI Resident Evil movie. The story takes place seven years after the infamous Racoon City incident and features an all new storyline. Claire Redfield and Leon Kennedy are on hand as the main characters, but can these computer creations out act live action RE star Milla Jovovitch? My vote is a resounding yes.
Check out Playstation Universe for the full gallery.
Alright, may I had. I have a jihad on PSU's "news" team. Those pics were actually posted by someone on their forum, which was linked to Neogaf.
So credit Neogaf, NOT psu.