First Rainbow Six Vegas 2 Details Emerge

Ubisoft has dropped the first concrete details on the follow-up to their smash-hit Rainbow Six Vegas, aptly titled Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Vegas 2. The terrorist siege of America's Sodom escalates in the sequel, so it only makes sense that the keyword here is more. More multiplayer, with 13 new maps, two new adversarial modes, more rewards, and an improved matchmaking system that will do nothing to keep Crecente from shooting me in the face multiple times. The character customisation starts in single player and carries over to multiplayer, where you can utilise rewards gained in the solo game online and vice versa.

A new, improved co-op mode allows a friend to jump into your single player game at any time, with the maps designed specifically to accommodate this feature. R6V2 also tauts improved AI, so enemy units will use the same equipment you do and react differently every time you play the game. On top of all of that you get 11 new weapons and a slew of new clothing and gear to help make the character your own.

The original Rainbow 6 Vegas holds a very special place in my heart, as it was the first time I had ever heard Crecente's voice, witnessing first-hand his habit of talking about everything but the game eing played over voice chat while mercilessly shooting people in the face. Mainly me, actually, but I take it as a sign of affection. I look forward to many more Crecente-inflicted gaping skull wounds when the sequel comes out this March.