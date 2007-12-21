First Rainbow Six Vegas 2 Details Emerge

Ubisoft has dropped the first concrete details on the follow-up to their smash-hit Rainbow Six Vegas, aptly titled Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Vegas 2. The terrorist siege of America's Sodom escalates in the sequel, so it only makes sense that the keyword here is more. More multiplayer, with 13 new maps, two new adversarial modes, more rewards, and an improved matchmaking system that will do nothing to keep Crecente from shooting me in the face multiple times. The character customisation starts in single player and carries over to multiplayer, where you can utilise rewards gained in the solo game online and vice versa.
A new, improved co-op mode allows a friend to jump into your single player game at any time, with the maps designed specifically to accommodate this feature. R6V2 also tauts improved AI, so enemy units will use the same equipment you do and react differently every time you play the game. On top of all of that you get 11 new weapons and a slew of new clothing and gear to help make the character your own.
The original Rainbow 6 Vegas holds a very special place in my heart, as it was the first time I had ever heard Crecente's voice, witnessing first-hand his habit of talking about everything but the game eing played over voice chat while mercilessly shooting people in the face. Mainly me, actually, but I take it as a sign of affection. I look forward to many more Crecente-inflicted gaping skull wounds when the sequel comes out this March.
UBISOFT STAKES FIRST DETAILS FOR TOM CLANCY'S RAINBOW SIX® VEGAS 2
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM— 20th December, 2007 — Today Ubisoft, one of the world's largest video game publishers, announced the first details for Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six® Vegas 2, currently in production for the Xbox 360® video game and entertainment system from Microsoft, the PlayStation®3 computer entertainment system and Games for Windows. Scheduled for a March 2008 release and developed by Ubisoft's award-winning Montreal studio, Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Vegas 2 is the sixth iteration of the multimillion-selling Rainbow Six tactical shooter franchise and follow-up to the highly successful and award-winning Rainbow Six Vegas.
Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Vegas 2 is the last chance for gamers to rescue America's sexiest city from an escalating terrorist siege that will impose heart-pounding action from beginning to end. The best are back and this time winner takes all. The highly-anticipated sequel to the recipient of numerous awards, including 2006's Best First Person Shooter and Best Online Game, Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Vegas 2 will push the top-selling franchise to new heights with new gameplay features and groundbreaking co-op and multiplayer modes.
Product Highlights:
• More Multiplayer - The highly acclaimed multiplayer mode in Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Vegas has been upgraded to include 13 new maps with more intense face-offs, two new adversarial modes, more rewards, and easier access to matches using the improved and intuitive matchmaking system.
• Unprecedented Customisable Experience - Create your own identity that persists through both the single player and multiplayer modes and progresses along with you. Reap the benefits of your single player rewards in multiplayer and vice versa.
• Vastly Improved Co-op Mode - Turn single player mode into co-op mode at any time, just by jumping into the game. Now you and a friend can jump into a single player game and assist without any change to the story. The single player maps and storyline were created with co-op in mind, meaning every map has multiple entry points and the story is unaffected.
• Challenging AI - The AI is more challenging than ever. Now, the terrorists are equipped with thermal vision, night vision, and shields - not to mention a multitude of varying tactics - all of which are guaranteed to give you a new playing experience every time you go into battle. As you progress within the game, you'll be able to outsmart your enemies by taking advantage of intelligence opportunities, such as thermal scanning.
• New Weapons and Armor - Take down the terrorists more effectively using 11 new weapons. New camouflage, clothing and gear allow for the ultimate customisations.
• More Vegas - Sin City is back and bigger than before. Explore all new Vegas hot spots and the gritty back streets creating a visual experience that is as challenging as it is breathtaking.
