To co-incide with the release of PS3 firmware v2.10, Sony have announced an updated [email protected] client, which you'll "soon" be able to download. The update brings two major changes: firstly, you can set a timer for the program, after which the PS3 can shut itself down. So no more waking up in the middle of the night clutching sweat-soaked sheets, eyes peeling back in abject horror at the thought of your power bill. The other change is the addition of a background music feature, which draws its tracks from any you've got store on your HDD.

