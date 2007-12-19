To co-incide with the release of PS3 firmware v2.10, Sony have announced an updated [email protected] client, which you'll "soon" be able to download. The update brings two major changes: firstly, you can set a timer for the program, after which the PS3 can shut itself down. So no more waking up in the middle of the night clutching sweat-soaked sheets, eyes peeling back in abject horror at the thought of your power bill. The other change is the addition of a background music feature, which draws its tracks from any you've got store on your HDD.
New [email protected] Features Coming [PlayStation.Blog]
To co-incide with the release of PS3 firmware v2.10, Sony have announced an updated [email protected] client, which you'll "soon" be able to download. The update brings two major changes: firstly, you can set a timer for the program, after which the PS3 can shut itself down. So no more waking up in the middle of the night clutching sweat-soaked sheets, eyes peeling back in abject horror at the thought of your power bill. The other change is the addition of a background music feature, which draws its tracks from any you've got store on your HDD.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink