Forget The Bunny Girl, Bust Out The Puffy

How do you promote Rayman Raving Rabbids 2 in Japan? You put a girl in bunny ears and heels apparently. Meh! That's kind of stuff is so old and trite. Though, Ubisoft did do something very cool for Japan: There's a rhythm mini-game in the playable demo that's to the tune of Puffy's Kore ga Watashi no Ikiru Michi. And that is a fantastic little pop tune!
