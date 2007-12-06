Forget The Bunny Girl, Bust Out The Puffy

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

rabbidsodaiba.jpg How do you promote Rayman Raving Rabbids 2 in Japan? You put a girl in bunny ears and heels apparently. Meh! That's kind of stuff is so old and trite. Though, Ubisoft did do something very cool for Japan: There's a rhythm mini-game in the playable demo that's to the tune of Puffy's Kore ga Watashi no Ikiru Michi. And that is a fantastic little pop tune!

Rayman Raving Rabbids Promotion [Famitsu]

