Former Movie Exec, Congressional Aide Joins ESA

Rich Taylor, a former senior exec with the Motion Picture Association of America and aide to Congressman Jim Chapman (D-Tx), has signed on as the new senior vice president for communications and research at the Entertainment Software Association.

Combing experience in both politics and with the MPAA, under famed founder and former president Jack Valenti, it sounds like Taylor is quite a catch for the ESA.

"The ESA and the video game industry are very lucky to have Rich aboard," said Michael D. Gallagher, CEO of the ESA, which represents U.S. computer and video game publishers. "Rich's expertise and extensive experience in communications are a perfect match for the investment, innovation, and creativity of the video game industry."

Taylor is replacing Carolyn Rauch who quit the ESA, where among other things she organized E3, to join the IDG, where among other things she organized the E4All Show. It's not clear yet if Taylor will have any hand in the new and evolving E3.