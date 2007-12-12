Frag Doll Sings Portal Song

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

I don't know if it's the slight Scottish brogue or just that, like most gamers, I'm deeply in love with the song Still Alive, but this video of Scottish Frag Doll Kitt fulfilling a promise to sing a song with Jam Sessions is adorable. More so because she's singing the Portal song.

