The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Free EA Games Are Actually Not Bad (ie Ask For Skate)

rbg2.jpgAnyone who bought Rock Band only to have their guitar crap out moments after taking it out of the box deserved a little something. Like a free game. Yet when EA announced they were sending out free games to those affected by crummy guitars, there wasn't exactly dancing in the streets. Surely they'd just send you an outdated EA Sports game, or some Sims expansion, right? No! The list of free games you can choose from has been revealed, and is surprisingly decent, with pretty much every single one on it released within the past 12 months, including all their major sports titles. The highlight: there's never been a better time to get yourself a copy of the criminally under-appreciated Skate. Full list is after the jump, but be warned, you've got to have your picks in by January 11 or you'll get NOTHING.

eagames.jpg

[EA Support]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles