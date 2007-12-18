Free EA Games Are Actually Not Bad (ie Ask For Skate)

Anyone who bought Rock Band only to have their guitar crap out moments after taking it out of the box deserved a little something. Like a free game. Yet when EA announced they were sending out free games to those affected by crummy guitars, there wasn't exactly dancing in the streets. Surely they'd just send you an outdated EA Sports game, or some Sims expansion, right? No! The list of free games you can choose from has been revealed, and is surprisingly decent, with pretty much every single one on it released within the past 12 months, including all their major sports titles. The highlight: there's never been a better time to get yourself a copy of the criminally under-appreciated Skate. Full list is after the jump, but be warned, you've got to have your picks in by January 11 or you'll get NOTHING.

[EA Support]