Free Porter PSP Cases*

gtporter.jpgWe've been pretty down on any and all Porter PSP cases. So you'd be forgiven for thinking we hate them. Real bad. But we don't! We just hate their price. The cases themselves, they're great. So this one's perfect, because it was free*. Well, free so long as you went to Hong Kong's Asia Games Show and could get a Nissan GTR R35 around a GT5: Prologue track in less than 2:25. Not easy, then, but easier than the alternative: having to explain for the missus you'll be eating ramen noodles and tea bags for the week because you spent your entire salary on a soft bag for your PSP.
CLOT x Head Porter Navy PSP Case [Hypebeast]

