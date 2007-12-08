French Lifetime Hardware Sales (Sacré Bleu, etc)

Newspaper Les Echoes have, upon being handed the information by Microsoft Europe, announced that the 360 has sold half a million units in France since launch. Jeux France went ahead and filled in the gaps by publishing the total lifetime sales of the Wii and PS3. Between them? Oh yes, we get a straight-up comparison of how the three are doing in one of Europe's biggest markets. Just don't expect to be surprised with the results:

Wii - 1,100,000 360 - 500,000 PS3 - 270,000

[Les Echoes, Jeux France]