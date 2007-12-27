The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

From Snow Pirate To Storm Shadow

stormshadow.jpgSure, everyone is hanging on the edge of their seats for the latest Street Fighter movie casting news, but where's the GI Joe love? Look no further than the SF company itself, Capcom, who in a recent blog post revealed that Korean-born Japanese TV star Byun-hung Lee would be playing Cobra ninja Storm Shadow in the upcoming live action film, opposite Ray Park's Snake Eyes.

Lee is a familiar face to Lost Planet fans, as said face was the model for the snow pirate mech pilot. He has also starred in various films, including Joint Security Area - one of the top grossing Korean films of all time - and the upcoming I Come With The Rain, starring alongside Josh Hartnett and Casey Jones. An interesting choice of actor, though I just can't see him in the role. Get it? Ninja humor. Just laugh. They're watching.

Yo, Wayne! Lost Planet superstar signed to GI Joe movie [Capcom US - The Blog]

Comments

  • podd Guest

    He's Korean.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles