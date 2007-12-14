Frontlines: Fuel of War, Exclusive Oz Collector's Edition Details

Kaos Studios' open world FPS Frontlines: Fuel of War sure is taking its time getting out the developer's door and onto retail shelves. It's enough to make anyone a little narky.
It's all good though, and here's why.
THQ has just sent us the news that Australia - a region usually abused by the publishers of the world - is going to get its very own collector's edition of the PC game.
Well, it's for Asia Pacific, but it's a nice treat nonetheless. A shot of the pack can be seen above, and details of the contents can be found after the jump. Sufficed to say, it's packed with jam, and includes a soundtrack disc, poster, strategy guide and playing cards. According to THQ, only 10,000 will be made. Not a bad deal for $109.95.
Also included with all this is news of the Frontlines PC beta, which is starting this weekend. The specifics can be found at the game's website.
As an aside, the PS3 version of Frontlines is being developed locally by THQ Studio Australia, otherwise known as Studio Oz. Stay tuned for our Q&A!
Frontlines: Fuel of War PC Collectors edition
The limited Collector’s Edition of Frontlines: Fuel of War on PC has been designed in Australia and is exclusive to Asia Pacific. Packaged in a special ‘ammo tin’ metal box and loaded with bonus content, only 10,000 of these badboys will be manufactured.
So what’s the loadout:
• Frontlines: Fuel of War game • Mini Brady Strategy Guide for Frontlines: Fuel of War • Bonus disk with the game soundtrack, behind the scenes videos, wallpapers and more • Deck of Frontlines playing cards, each card featuring a different weapon, vehicle or drone • Iron-on Stray Dogs insignia patch • Art of Frontlines artbook • Poster The PC Collector’s Edition is available to pre-order now from specialist gaming retailers including EB Games, GAME and Gameplanet
Frontlines: Fuel of War PC Beta The PC multiplayer Beta opens this weekend. Eager recruits can secure a place via www.frontlines.com.au, the newly launched Australian and New Zealand microsite for the game. System specs are available on the Frontlines: Fuel of War website
Frontlines: Fuel of War Xbox 360 demo on LIVE –FREE! Xbox360 gamers don’t miss out either. A single-player demo is available to download now on Xbox LIVE, giving gamers a taste of the in-depth single player experience.
Any word on a X360 version?