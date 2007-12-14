Frontlines: Fuel of War, Exclusive Oz Collector's Edition Details

Kaos Studios' open world FPS Frontlines: Fuel of War sure is taking its time getting out the developer's door and onto retail shelves. It's enough to make anyone a little narky.

It's all good though, and here's why.

THQ has just sent us the news that Australia - a region usually abused by the publishers of the world - is going to get its very own collector's edition of the PC game.

Well, it's for Asia Pacific, but it's a nice treat nonetheless. A shot of the pack can be seen above, and details of the contents can be found after the jump. Sufficed to say, it's packed with jam, and includes a soundtrack disc, poster, strategy guide and playing cards. According to THQ, only 10,000 will be made. Not a bad deal for $109.95.

Also included with all this is news of the Frontlines PC beta, which is starting this weekend. The specifics can be found at the game's website.

As an aside, the PS3 version of Frontlines is being developed locally by THQ Studio Australia, otherwise known as Studio Oz. Stay tuned for our Q&A!