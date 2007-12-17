Funde Razor '07 NYC Style

While Crecente and friends were throwing down in Denver to raise money for Child's Play with their Funde Razor 07 party, the other half of Funde Razor was raging in NYC's Barcade. Fortunately, the guys from Game Grump were there to document the occasion with some photos. From the looks of things, much rocking was done and a good time was had by all not to mention a little cuddle time with a massive Weighted Companion Cube. Man, that thing really gets around...

More pics after the jump.

Even more pices here: Funde Razor 2007 @ Brooklyn Barcade [Game Grump]