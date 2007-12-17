The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Funde Razor '07 NYC Style

frazor08.jpg While Crecente and friends were throwing down in Denver to raise money for Child's Play with their Funde Razor 07 party, the other half of Funde Razor was raging in NYC's Barcade. Fortunately, the guys from Game Grump were there to document the occasion with some photos. From the looks of things, much rocking was done and a good time was had by all not to mention a little cuddle time with a massive Weighted Companion Cube. Man, that thing really gets around...

More pics after the jump.frazor04.jpg

frazor05.jpg

frazor09.jpg

Even more pices here: Funde Razor 2007 @ Brooklyn Barcade [Game Grump]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles