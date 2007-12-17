Fury Age of the Chosen Update Is Live, Free To Play

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

fury_xp.jpgAmid the sad news of Auran's demise last week, the Age of the Chosen update for the company's MMO Fury did go live as promised, and with it the all-access, free-to-play mode.

If you have yet to try Fury, I guess there's really no reason not to now. The official Fury website has details on Age of the Chosen, as well as the new free play mode.

If somehow you managed to miss all the Auran-infused drama of the last seven days, here's a recap:

Tony Hilliam: The Facts About Auran's Closure Auran Closes Up Shop Fury Goes Completely Free With Dec 14 Content Update Auran To Announce New Business Model For Fury, Company Restructure Tony Hilliam: Rumours of Auran's Demise "Greatly Exaggerated" Auran To Cut Staff This Friday

