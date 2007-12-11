Fury Goes Completely Free With Dec 14 Content Update

Come the Age of the Chosen update on December 14, players of Auran's hack'n'slash MMO Fury will be given the option to play the game minus the monthly subscription fee.

According to the release, the free mode, called "Chosen", will give players access to all game types, weapons and abilities. Chosen however will gain gold and essence at a reduced rate and will be unable to swap goods with other players.

If a player is willing to spend a bit of cash, an upgraded "Hero" mode is available that will increase the gold and essence gather rate. Players are also free to buy gold from Auran directly.

This news however is foreshadowed by this grim statement from Auran CEO Tony Hilliam, included with the release Kotaku Australia received from the company:

We will then have some bad news to follow (unless a miracle occurs), but there will be a very positive end to the week.

A mixed message if I ever saw one, especially considering the events of earlier today.

If you'd like to shape your own opinion of events (which I encourage you to do) check out the full release after the jump.