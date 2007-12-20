Future Fury Updates To Bring Crafting, Improved Tutorial

Auran has just fired out a new press release regarding the Dec 14 Age of the Chosen update for its MMO Fury. According to release, the 1v1 mode introduced with the update has proved the most popular.

We asked online producer Paul White for some additional info on what Auran has planned for Fury going forward:

At the moment we are tweaking following the Age of the Chosen update (some fixes went in on Tuesday, more next week) and also working on an improved tutorial (existing tutorial is boring and too text heavy) and additional features like crafting and gametypes.

Crafting? Looks like Fury may be borrowing ideas from its more PvE-orientated competitors. Before this can happen however, Auran wants to focus on making the game as solid as possible:

Our first priority is to ensure the game is stable and fun and then add more content and features in. Whilst I cannot give you an exact date when each of these things will be available I would expect them to start appearing early next year.

Despite the disappointing news surrounding Auran from last week, the company is still breathing.

The release, which can find after the jump, doesn't contain much more than this. It does mention that the game saw "record numbers" of new players when the Age of Chosen update went live, but Auran has not specified exact figures.