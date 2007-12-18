Gamasutra's Top Five Developers Of 2007

What a great list this is. Not for its content, necessarily (though the choices are fairly sensible), just for the fact that this one's not about games. Instead, these are Gamasutra's picks for the year's top five developers. Note the following observations, which will save you precious seconds between realising yourself and commenting angrily: Nintendo are not on the list, and every developer who is released their games on the 360.
5) BioWare 4) Bungie 3) 2K Boston/2K Australia 2) Harmonix 1) Valve
Gamasutra's Best Of 2007: Top 5 Developers [Gamasutra][Image]
