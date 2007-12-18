The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Gamasutra's Top Five Developers Of 2007

flame.jpgWhat a great list this is. Not for its content, necessarily (though the choices are fairly sensible), just for the fact that this one's not about games. Instead, these are Gamasutra's picks for the year's top five developers. Note the following observations, which will save you precious seconds between realising yourself and commenting angrily: Nintendo are not on the list, and every developer who is released their games on the 360.

5) BioWare 4) Bungie 3) 2K Boston/2K Australia 2) Harmonix 1) Valve

Gamasutra's Best Of 2007: Top 5 Developers [Gamasutra][Image]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles