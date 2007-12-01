Tonight on Spike TV's Game Head, the man forever to be known as former Kotaku guest editor Geoff Keighley will be taking on everyone's favourite and possibly former Florida lawyer in a bit of debate from this year's VGXpo in Philadelphia. The show promises a look at the real JT...his cause, his opposition, and "what his son's friends in high school say about him". Intriguing! With the fate of JT's professional career hanging in the balance at the moment his time in the spotlight might be waning, so you really should get as much Jack in your system as you can, just in case. That could be taken multiple ways, and most likely should be. You have to be up at 1am Eastern to catch the show anyway, so you might as well party.
Game Head Takes On Thompson Tonight
