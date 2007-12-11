Game Trees Are Totally In This Year

Game Christmas trees are the new game pumpkins which were the new game cake. Previously, we've seen the D.I.Y. Halo tree and jaw dropping Pac-Man tree. Now, Gay Gamer brings us the 8-bit tree. Decorated with Perler bead creations that include Bubble Bobble, Pac-Man, The Legend of Zelda, Final Fantasy, Super Mario Bros. and Castlevania among others. If that wasn't enough, just check out that wall!
