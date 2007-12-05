GAME/Gamestation Merger Given The Green Light

Earlier This Year, two of Britain's largest specialist games retailers, GAME and Gamestation, merged. It was a big deal. So big, in fact, it attracted the attention of the British Office of Fair Trading, who referred the takeover to the Competitions Commission. They were expected to have made a decision on the legality (under rules governing industry monopolies) of the move by January, but have already weighed it all up and come to a "provisional clearance", which all but ensures the move will go ahead.

[Reuters]