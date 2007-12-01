Gamer TV Haze Special Airs This Weekend

Video game television program Gamer TV will be airing a very special episode this weekend, all about the delayed and then delayed again PlayStation 3 exclusive shooter, Haze. The special is hosted by members of the Free Radical design team Dave Doak, Derek Littlewood, and screenwriter Rob Yescombe. The show will include exclusive footage of four player co-op in action, and promises to reveal an all-new twist in Haze's already twisted plotline.
Gamer TV's Haze special will be airing this Saturday at 10:00 am on Bravo 2 in the UK, with encore showings on Bravo the first Sunday at 11:30 am and again on Monday at 4:30 pm. We yanks are going to have to wait until next Saturday to catch the show on Starz Edge at 11:00 am and again on the 12th at 8:30 pm. Be sure to set your Tivo so you can watch it over and over again until the game is released sometime early next year.
30th November, 2007
A special edition of GAMER TV dedicated to forthcoming PlayStation 3 exclusive HAZE airs on UK satellite and cable channel BRAVO this weekend.
The half-hour show features exclusive demos of 4 player co-op, new levels and weapons including the flamethrower and a look at the technology driving the game. It also reveals a brand new twist in the HAZE storyline.
GAMER TV's HAZE special is hosted by key Free Radical design team members Dave "Big Cheese" Doak, Derek "Big Brain" Littlewood and screenwriter Rob "Big Mouth" Yescombe.
Producer Jason Kilshaw commented, "This is everything you need to know about Haze then some! "
The programme airs in the UK at the following times.
Saturday 1st December 10.00 am BRAVO 2 Sunday 2nd December 11.30 am BRAVO Monday 3rd December 4.30 pm BRAVO
Viewers in the US will be able to see it the following week on leading premium movie channel STARZ.
The US transmission times are:
Saturday 8th December 11.00 am (ET) STARZ EDGE Wednesday 12th December 8.30 pm (ET) STARZ EDGE
