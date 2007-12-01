Gamer TV Haze Special Airs This Weekend

Video game television program Gamer TV will be airing a very special episode this weekend, all about the delayed and then delayed again PlayStation 3 exclusive shooter, Haze. The special is hosted by members of the Free Radical design team Dave Doak, Derek Littlewood, and screenwriter Rob Yescombe. The show will include exclusive footage of four player co-op in action, and promises to reveal an all-new twist in Haze's already twisted plotline.

Gamer TV's Haze special will be airing this Saturday at 10:00 am on Bravo 2 in the UK, with encore showings on Bravo the first Sunday at 11:30 am and again on Monday at 4:30 pm. We yanks are going to have to wait until next Saturday to catch the show on Starz Edge at 11:00 am and again on the 12th at 8:30 pm. Be sure to set your Tivo so you can watch it over and over again until the game is released sometime early next year.