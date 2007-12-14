The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

GameSetWatch Spins Off Apparel Line

polybius_tee.jpgMy philosophy on life is this: you can never be too thin, too rich or have too many T-shirts. Fortunately for those with bare torsos and a taste for gaming, Simon Carless from GameSetWatch has announced the availability of the site's newest venture, a line of limited T-shirts known as GameSetApparel. The first of four, available now, highlights one of gaming's more infamous urban legends, Polybius. Legend has it, Polybius was an arcade game so frightening that merely playing could lead to insanity, resulting in the game being pulled from public display.

Only 111 of the Polybius shirts are available, but Simon and GSA plan to release another three designs this January, all part of the Games That Never Were line and all featuring the artwork of well known artists. Should you be willing to take a chance, all four are up for pre-order now.

Good news, but as a SMALL T-shirt wearer, I'm more excited about the rumours I've been hearing of the GameSetWatch monster truck.

Special Announcement: Introducing GameSetApparel T-Shirts [GameSetWatch]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles