The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Gamespot Comments On Gerstmann Departure

gerstmann_gamespot.jpgFollowing last Thursday's revelation that 11-year Gamespot veteran Jeff Gerstmann had been let go from parent company CNet, amid rumours that the "tone" in his review for Kane & Lynch: Dead Men was responsible, the outlet finally issues a statement. While the staff at Gamespot declined to comment on the grounds for the termination, citing company policy, it writes that "contrary to widespread and unproven reports, his exit was not a result of pressure from an advertiser".

CNET Networks Entertainment VP Greg Brannan goes on record, assuring readers that advertising dollars do not affect the Gamespot's editorial content. He calls accusations that Gerstmann's termination was due to pressure from Kane & Lynch publisher Eidos "unsubstantiated and untrue". He points to unspecified "internal reasons unrelated to any buyer of advertising on Gamespot".

Additional statements from Gamespot staffers are at the news story linked below.

Gerstmann, GameSpot part ways [Gamespot]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles