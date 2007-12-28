GameSpot Gets Oliver Stone Treatment

Jeff Gerstmann's departure from GameSpot, sometimes referred to as Gerstmanngate, was one of the bigger sexy scandals of 2007. (Note: we fully recognise that "bigger" is grammatically incorrect, but if enough people keep saying it, the rules will change). That's why this trailer for JFG, a reinterpretation of Oliver Stone's highly controversial JFK, cracked us up. It's pretty well done. But like most internet videos, the idea is incredible for about half its run.

Thanks Laurens!