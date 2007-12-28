GameSpot Gets Oliver Stone Treatment

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

Jeff Gerstmann's departure from GameSpot, sometimes referred to as Gerstmanngate, was one of the bigger sexy scandals of 2007. (Note: we fully recognise that "bigger" is grammatically incorrect, but if enough people keep saying it, the rules will change). That's why this trailer for JFG, a reinterpretation of Oliver Stone's highly controversial JFK, cracked us up. It's pretty well done. But like most internet videos, the idea is incredible for about half its run.

Thanks Laurens!

