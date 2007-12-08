Here's the latest episode of GameSpot's On the Spot series, which features a look back at the life and times of Jeff Gerstmann, who recently passed on (from GameSpot.) It certainly feels like the man died though. Ryan Macdonald nearly bursts into tears at several points during the introduction, and no one looks particularly happy to be there. I just hope that when I am eventually fired from Kotaku due to my tone that it winds up being so controversial that the guys here have put together a retrospective that is nearly as poignant and touching. If I had to bet, I'd say McWhertor would be the one in tears. Such a sensitive guy. The video is over an hour long, but the tribute only takes up the first 8 minutes, so feel free to do something more productive with your time afterwards.
GameSpot's Tribute To Jeff Gerstmann
