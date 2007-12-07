GameStop Joins Financial Big Leagues

The S&P 500, the US stock market's second-biggest index of "large-cap" stocks, has a vacancy in its lineup. Dow Jones, who publish the Wall Street Journal, are on the verge of being bought out by News Corp, meaning somebody is going to need to take their place. Enter retail super-chain GameStop, who as soon as the News Corp/Dow Jones move is finalised are expected to be ushered into the big leagues. Bear their executive's Mediterranean villas and expensive cigars in mind, then, next time you get screwed on a trade-in. [Gamesindustry.biz]