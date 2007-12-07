The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

GameStop Joins Financial Big Leagues

gamestoplogo.jpgThe S&P 500, the US stock market's second-biggest index of "large-cap" stocks, has a vacancy in its lineup. Dow Jones, who publish the Wall Street Journal, are on the verge of being bought out by News Corp, meaning somebody is going to need to take their place. Enter retail super-chain GameStop, who as soon as the News Corp/Dow Jones move is finalised are expected to be ushered into the big leagues. Bear their executive's Mediterranean villas and expensive cigars in mind, then, next time you get screwed on a trade-in. [Gamesindustry.biz]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles