GameTap Expands Mac Support

While GameTap extended an olive branch out to Intel-based Mac users a few months ago, today they are expanding their offerings to the Mac community in a big way. With the new GameTap player, Mac users will now have access to both SEGA Saturn and Dreamcast games. And to be honest, Crazy Taxi on my Macbook Pro doesn't sound like the worst way to waste an afternoon.

PC users will benefit too with the the GameTap player's updated, streamlined interface. I mean, you're not getting any new games or anything. But you've already had your fun while the rest of us were pouting in the corner, acting interested in our iPods.