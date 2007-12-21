GameTrailers Kicking Off GOTY Next Week

Starting on Wednesday, Dec. 26, GameTrailers will being rolling out video coverage for the five nominees in the 28 categories that make up the site's Game of the Year awards. Twenty-eight categories? Is that helping anyone? Personally I think maybe ten should be the most.
This year GT's awards include two new ones "TV Spot of the Year" and "Best New Franchise". The Game of the Year will be named by the site on Jan. 1.
What do you think? What's the best way to hand out game awards? Personally, I think they should be broken down by platform because most gamers, I suspect, own or care about just one system. So they just want to know what the best games are for their platform. While that may have changed slightly with the Wii, I'm still sticking to my guns.
GAMETRAILERS.COM ANNOUNCES NOMINEES FOR 2007 GAME OF THE YEAR AWARDS
GameTrailers.comis celebrating the best games of 2007 with its prestigious "Game of the Year Awards." Beginning Wednesday, December 26, GT will roll-out video coverage of five nominees in 28 separate categories, including two new categories - "TV Spot of the Year" and "Best New Franchise" - culminating with the crowning of the GT 2007 Game of the Year on Tuesday, January 1st.
After a year of blow-out debuts such as 2K Games' BioShock and Ubisoft's Assassin's Creed as well as stellar sequels such as Halo 3 and Guitar Hero III: Legends of Rock, the editorial staff at GT had a difficult task in choosing this year's winners. Pouring through countless hours of game play footage, the team reviewed games released throughout the year by platform, genre, artistry and innovation.
Wednesday, December 26th through Tuesday, January 1
*2007 Game of the Year announced New Years Day!
http://www.GameTrailers.com
