GameTrailers Kicking Off GOTY Next Week

Starting on Wednesday, Dec. 26, GameTrailers will being rolling out video coverage for the five nominees in the 28 categories that make up the site's Game of the Year awards. Twenty-eight categories? Is that helping anyone? Personally I think maybe ten should be the most.

This year GT's awards include two new ones "TV Spot of the Year" and "Best New Franchise". The Game of the Year will be named by the site on Jan. 1.

What do you think? What's the best way to hand out game awards? Personally, I think they should be broken down by platform because most gamers, I suspect, own or care about just one system. So they just want to know what the best games are for their platform. While that may have changed slightly with the Wii, I'm still sticking to my guns.