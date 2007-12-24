GarageGames Working On Tribes Clone?

Can't say I played much of Dynamix' follow-up or 2K Australia/2K Boston's attempt, but the original Starsiege: Tribes saw regular action on my computer back in the day.
Shacknews has managed to get its hands on some early dev video of a new title GarageGames is working on, that looks very reminiscent of Dynamix' team-based shooter. Shacknews points out that GarageGames was founded by ex-Dynamix employees, so it makes sense.
Despite being early alpha code, I reckon it's looking pretty slick. You can check out the video for yourself at the link below.
Tribes-like GarageGames Web Title Revealed by Alpha Video Leak [Shacknews]
