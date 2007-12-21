The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Gearbox Want To Copy Portal

portallogo.jpg Gearbox Studios boss Randy Pitchford looks at Portal, and sees a game he'd like to copy. HACK, I hear you cry. And you're wrong. It's not the warpy holes and psycho AI he likes, it's Portal's potential as a business model for gameplay innovations:

What I like most about Portal was that it's a quick sample of a game. To me what that suggests is, that can be a business. That we can invest in creating these kinds of things, include them in bigger products, and there are people that will love those in their own right, even if it's only a two-hour experience.

Nazi art-stealing pack-in included with next Brothers in Arms title? So confirmed.
Eurogamer TV [Eurogamer, via Bit-Tech]

Comments

  • Ben Abraham Guest

    I'd play that.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles