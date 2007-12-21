Gearbox Want To Copy Portal

Gearbox Studios boss Randy Pitchford looks at Portal, and sees a game he'd like to copy. HACK, I hear you cry. And you're wrong. It's not the warpy holes and psycho AI he likes, it's Portal's potential as a business model for gameplay innovations:

What I like most about Portal was that it's a quick sample of a game. To me what that suggests is, that can be a business. That we can invest in creating these kinds of things, include them in bigger products, and there are people that will love those in their own right, even if it's only a two-hour experience.

Nazi art-stealing pack-in included with next Brothers in Arms title? So confirmed.

Eurogamer TV [Eurogamer, via Bit-Tech]