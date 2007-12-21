The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

George Broussard Keeps Talking About Duke Nukem Forever

DNF_Teaser_Shot.jpgBoy, George Broussard sure loves Shacknews. He loves it so much, in fact, he prefers to post updates about Duke Nukem Forever in the site's comments section, rather than the 3D Realms website where, you know, people might actually read it.

I don't think he's done that in a while though. Actually, going by this more formal Q&A with Shacknews, old George might be getting back into the swing of doing proper publicity and promotion of his company's games.

3D Realms' George Broussard Tosses Out Duke Nukem Forever Information Scraps [Shacknews, via Blue's News]

Comments

  • Chris Remo Guest

    Actually, that Q&A is comprised of answers he gave to Shackers in our comment section.

    0
  • Logan Booker Guest

    @Chris: Well there you go. I appreciate the fact that you guys have pulled them together for easy reading.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles