Get Your Children Into SpongeBob's Underpants

Did your children get an Xbox 360 for Christmas? Are they already bored of the two or three games you already bought them? Of course they are. They are children. They have the attention span of a gnat on speed. Well as we mentioned on Friday, 800 Microsoft points today earns you at least another hour of peace and quiet as your children work their way through SpongeBob SquarePants Underpants Slam! Available for download right now, it'll bring your children minutes of side-scrolling slapstick goodness, allowing you to take a moment to reflect over the holiday - at least until they start beating each other with the controllers. Ah, to be young and covered with self-inflicted bruises again.



Arcade: SpongeBob SquarePants Underpants Slam! [Xbox Live's Major Nelson]