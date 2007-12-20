GHIII Gets European Content, Free Christmas Song

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

fantasticfour.jpgAs promised, some Europe-specific downloadable content has arrived for Guitar Hero III. Sadly, it hasn't come in the form of Entombed, Electric Wizard or Nana Mouskouri, but in some bands that are hard to remember and even harder to pronounce. There's Extremoduro's "So Payaso", Die Fantastischen Vier's (pictured) "Ernten Was Wir Säen" and, easier on our crude English-speaking tongues, Trust's "Antisocial". Each are 200 points, and if you're curious, are available everywhere, not just in the old world. A fourth track, the suitable holiday-themed "We Three Kings", is free.
Guitar Hero III Tracks (one free) [Microsoft][Image]

