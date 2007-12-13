GHIII Mono Sound Costs Activision A Lawsuit

Hoo-boy. Activision, this just isn't your day. Not content with pissing a whole bunch of people off over the PS3 version of Rock Band, it's now being reported that the company is being sued over their bungling of Guitar Hero III's sound output on the Wii. A class-action suit filed in San Diego "seeks actual damages, individual restitution, equitable relief, civil penalties, costs and expenses of litigation, including attorney's fees, and all further relief available" over the game's mono-only output, citing the fact the game box promises Dolby Pro Logic II support, which it doesn't deliver. That's one long and expensive Christmas wish list for law firm KamberEdelson, LLC. They also claim that Activision is "continuing to engage in deceptive practices" by leaving the game on the shelf when they know full well what's promised on the box isn't what's inside it.

Activision Sued For Guitar Hero Sound Problems [Game|Life]