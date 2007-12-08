Give The Gift Of Virtual Console Games This Christmas

Filled with Christmas spirit, but too lazy to get off the couch to go buy presents? It's OK. You're not lazy, you're just too full of Christmas spirit. We understand. You should watch this vid, then wish you lived in Japan instead of wherever it is you live (those living in Japan excepted). Because then you could just jump on your Wii and, with a few clicks of the Wii Remote, send people Virtual Console games for Christmas! Easy. Minimal expenditure, minimal effort, it's the perfect gift. If you live in Japan.