Godzilla Contest

We're giving away a copy of Godzilla Unleashed (on PS2, DS or Wii, up to you). We're also giving away a limited edition Godzilla poser. Well, not giving them away. You've gotta earn 'em. And the only way to earn 'em is to pretend you're Godzilla. Do things Godzilla would do. Like Steve here. Steve's done what Godzilla would do. He's also followed our conditions of entry to the letter, namely included a sign that says KOTAKU, taking a photo of his deeds, including his name and sending it off to kotakucontestATgmailDOTcom.

Think you can do better than Steve? Entries close on December 19. Godzilla Unleashed [Official Site]