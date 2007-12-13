The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Godzilla Contest Reminder

godcontest.jpg We're still giving away a copy of Godzilla Unleashed (on PS2, DS or Wii, up to you). You're still going to have to earn it. How do I earn it, we hear you ask? Simple. Pretend you're Godzilla. Do things Godzilla would do. Like Kotakuite Kiriphii has here, terrorising the Mushroom Kingdom like it was nobody's business. Just make sure you hold up a sign while you're doing it. And make sure that sign says KOTAKU. Then make sure you take a photo of all that, because just telling us you did it won't cut it. Once you've got all that sorted, email it off to kotakucontestATgmailDOTcom.

You've got until midnight EST on December 19. Get cracking. Godzilla Unleashed [Official Site]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles